New Construction, direct from Builder on coveted Kenway Loop. Enjoy panoramic lake views while walking and biking on this quiet drive. Directly across the street from Lake Norman. All of the features of a 2022 new home at a great price. Double story entry leads to wonderful open floorplan with coffered ceilings in great room, with formal dining to the right and double French doors to left leading to private study. Large island kitchen with leathered granite counter tops, pot filler and oversized apron sink, ceramic tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. Huge glassed in breakfast room looks out over private wooded back yard. Septic system designed to accommodate pool. Master suite on main with tray ceiling and ensuite bath including freestanding tub and frameless glass shower, custom tile work and large walk in closet. Solid oak staircase leads to upper level with 3 bedrooms, large family room and extended finished bonus/media room
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $879,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Every day for a month, when Luke McClelland got home from school, he would go about the same routine of watering, measuring and moving a quart…
MOORESVILLE — As Blue Devil slugger Lauren Vanderpool stepped to the plate in the bottom of the seventh inning, her team trailed arch-rival La…
Chris Stonestreet, historian of colonial history of the North and South Carolina Piedmont, was honored by the North Carolina Chapter of the Na…
The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from March 20-26.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from March 20-26. For more information regarding specific plots …
Former jail nurse indicted for involuntary manslaughter in Neville's death.
Dr. Michael Royal, Mooresville Graded School District assistant superintendent of secondary education, was among 25 school and district leader…
The students at Lake Norman High School were in their various places, some meeting to give and receive stage instructions, others taking care …
MOORESVILLE — The distinct ping of a well-hit softball echoed across the stadium. Hickory Ridge’s Tori Kirkpatrick had sent the ball deep into…
Amid the U.S. housing crunch, some are finding a solution in Accessory Dwelling Units, also know as granny flats, in-law units or backyard bungalows.