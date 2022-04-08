4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $879,000

New Construction, direct from Builder on coveted Kenway Loop. Enjoy panoramic lake views while walking and biking on this quiet drive. Directly across the street from Lake Norman. All of the features of a 2022 new home at a great price. Double story entry leads to wonderful open floorplan with coffered ceilings in great room, with formal dining to the right and double French doors to left leading to private study. Large island kitchen with leathered granite counter tops, pot filler and oversized apron sink, ceramic tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. Huge glassed in breakfast room looks out over private wooded back yard. Septic system designed to accommodate pool. Master suite on main with tray ceiling and ensuite bath including freestanding tub and frameless glass shower, custom tile work and large walk in closet. Solid oak staircase leads to upper level with 3 bedrooms, large family room and extended finished bonus/media room