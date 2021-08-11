One-of-a-kind custom home situated on a private lot with year round Lake Norman Views, DEEDED BOAT SLIP, & room for a pool. This home is truly a must-see custom construction with over $100K in upgrades in last year. Large covered front porch, oversized 3 car garage, gorgeous stone front with new paint. The custom interior features a large master with his & her closets & spa bathroom, secondary guest suite with full bath, ½ bath for guest use, office, newly updated kitchen with gas range & double wall ovens, sunroom, laundry, wine bar, custom hardwood floors updated in 2021 and a gorgeous floor to ceiling stone fireplace all on the main floor. Upstairs has 2 additional bedrooms with high ceilings, large walk-in closets, Jack & Jill bathroom, & a large loft used for theater room that includes built-in projector and surround sound system for interior and exterior of home. Finish all this off with a 3.5 year Full Home Warranty that has been paid for & transfers to the buyer. ($4200 Value)
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $949,500
