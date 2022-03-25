4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $950,000

Southern living at its finest in The Farms! Beautifully updated & meticulously maintained home with 2-story rocking chair front porch w/large columns overlooking Lake Norman. Welcoming foyer opens to formal dining room & living room w/built-in wine/coffee bar. The sunlit great room features beautiful built in cabinetry, gas fireplace & coffered ceilings flowing into the gourmet, upgraded kitchen & breakfast area. The primary bedroom is on the main level has a large spa-like bath with radiant heated floors & an enviable walk in closet. The laundry room off of the side porch/friend's entrance & drop zone complete the main level. Upstairs, all 3 BDRMS attach to full baths, recreation room/office, workstations & bonus with second staircase to kitchen. Entertain on the large maintenance free deck and patio overlooking the private backyard. This southern home on over an acre is the perfect retreat & is just a short distance to world class recreational amenities down the street!