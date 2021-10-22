 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $990,650

New Construction on Lake Norman - Ranch/Bonus with great unfinished space in basement when you need more room to expand! Home to feature open floorplan with both an Owners Suite & guest BRs on main. Upper level Bonus with full bath. Kitchen with luxury island to overlook Great Room with fireplace. Spa-like finishes in Primary ensuite bath with dual vanities & walk-in closet. Located in a quiet cul-de-sac on waterfront lot, home enjoys a Dock ready for your boat! Low HOA fees.

