4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $995,000

What can I say? This home is ideally located in The Point. Matures trees abound in this beautiful, quiet neighborhood. If you like to entertain, this house provides plenty of space on the main level as well as the lower level. The screened porch offers comfort from pesky bugs while you sip on your favorite beverage or enjoy a meal while listening the sounds of nature that surround you. Bedrooms are spacious w good closet space. Generous wine cellar. The lower level has a couple of rooms allowing for an extra office, workout area, or sleeping area. Approx 5 min walk to your deeded boatslip and from there onto LKN to enjoy the day. Plenty of attic and basement storage Newer copper roof and gutter guards. Social membership required.