4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $999,000

Enjoy the outside as much as the inside of this amazing brick home on 1.43 beautifully landscaped acres! Resort style backyard w/inground salt water pool (w/shallow sitting area), stone fireplace, covered paver patio, eating bar, grill & more. Glass all seasons sunroom, main level Primary Suite w/private butlers coffee/wine bar, 2 story Great Room, sunny sitting room @ kitchen and lots of upgrades & updates & special features added over recent years to the interior & exterior from current & previous owner (see features list for some of these). Deeded boatslip @ Pier Z #77 offers ample parking. Lots of windows that let natural light in, heavy trim detailing throughout the home, wooden interior shutter blinds, double access staircase, 9' doors & high ceilings, leathered granite counters, oversize kitchen island and extensive sound system/surround sound. Wonderful amenities living in The Point and privately in this home. Immaculate and ready for move in!