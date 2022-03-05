 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Mount Holly - $662,750

4 Bedroom Home in Mount Holly - $662,750

4 Bedroom Home in Mount Holly - $662,750

Resort-style living at its finest in your WATER VIEW home in the highly desirable 55+ community of Imagery on Mountain Island Lake! With arguably one of the best views in the community, this home features 4 beds/3 baths, FIREPLACE, GOURMET kitchen w/Gas cooktop & DOUBLE OVENS, HUGE Kitchen island w/ upgraded Pendant Lighting, QUARTZ counters and upgraded cabinets. Dining Room w/chair railing, custom blinds/shades & ceiling fans throughout & addl floored storage above Garage. Elegant "Primary Retreat" w/private sitting area leading onto screened lanai. CUSTOM CLOSETS in 3 bedrooms and Pantry. Primary Bath features oversized shower & double vanities! Enjoy the beautiful sunsets on your extended custom rear patio complete with OUTDOOR KITCHEN/GRILL. Community features include: lawn care, outdoor pool, walking trails, "pocket parks", community beach, tennis & pickleball courts, fitness center, library, art studio, yoga studio & more! Move in to your dream home NOW with no construction delays!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Feb. 24-March 2
Latest Headlines

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Feb. 24-March 2

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Feb. 24-March 2. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Feb. 17-23
Latest Headlines

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Feb. 17-23

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Feb. 17-23. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics