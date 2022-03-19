Welcome to resort-style living on Mountain Island Lake. This beautiful 1.5 story water-view home offers a large open floorplan featuring 4 bedrooms and 4 full baths. This layout leads you from the family room to the kitchen to the sunroom with ease. From here, you are ushered through 4 panel sliding glass doors to a screened porch with stunning views of the water. The second level has a large entertainment room as well as a 3rd bedroom and additional bath. This home has a great flow and is setup for entertaining or total relaxation. Imagery is a 55 and older community with tons of amenities to enjoy including a community beach, walking trails with water views, an outdoor pool, clubhouse, fitness center, yoga studio, art studio, tennis courts, and pickleball courts. Best of all, lawn care is taken care of for you! Note: this neighborhood is still being built. If you have been looking for a ready-to-move-in home, this is the one for you!
4 Bedroom Home in Mount Holly - $719,000
