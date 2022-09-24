4 Bedroom Home in Mount Holly - $724,900

*No For Sale Sign on Property*. Casual Elegance! Expect to be impressed! Excellent for entertaining! THIS IS THE ONLY WATERVIEW HOME CURRENTLY AVAILABLE IN IMAGERY. Resort style living in Imagery, a highly sought-after 55+ community surrounded by Mountain Island Lake with walking trails around the lake. Numerous amenities including pool, community boat slips, fitness center, yoga studio, art studio, tennis court pickleball courts, and more. Open floor plan 4 BR,3-1/2 Baths with a 2car and a 1car garage w/epoxy coated floors & golf cart charging station. Primary BR/BA on main level. Custom blinds in all rooms. Gourmet kitchen with upgraded cabinets and undercabinet lighting, gas range and double ovens. Upstairs has bedroom, full bath and bonus/living area. Walk in attic storage. 4 panel sliding glass doors lead to screened porch and beautiful seasonal lake view. Remote retractable awing to cover extended patio. HOA fee includes current amenities and landscape maintenance.