This gorgeous home is located on a prime lot backing to a wooded natural area with seasonal lake views from both front and backyards. Looking for an active adult lifestyle with space? This Ballard floorplan has nearly 2800 sf of living area, room for 3 cars in the garages, and plentiful storage. You won't feel like you are downsizing here! Main floor features a great room with a gas log fireplace flanked by custom built-in shelves. The chef's dream kitchen boasts a huge island, gas cooktop, double wall oven, granite countertops, large dining area, and huge walk-in pantry customized with solid shelving. The primary bedroom flaunts a walk-in closet with more custom shelving and a spa-like bathroom. A study with double doors and built-ins, 2 additional bedrooms, a laundry room, full bath & half bath complete the first floor. Upstairs find a large bonus room, bedroom #4, full bath & walk-in attic. The screened patio overlooks the fenced backyard with an oversized patio & built-in grills.