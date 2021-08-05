 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Mt Ulla - $1,275,000
Live your dream in this farmhouse nestled in 28+ serene acres with creek. Close to LKN and an easy drive to CLT. Reclaimed wood beams, wood-burning fireplace, large kitchen island w/ double dishwashers and ovens, gas stovetop, and marble backsplash make the combined dining/living room the heart of this home. The primary suite is on the main floor, a spa-like retreat with vaulted ceilings, soaking tub, two separate vanities, large walk-in shower, two walk-in closets, and a sitting area. Laundry/mud room adjacent to the primary provide ease of use. A 2nd laundry on the upper floor is convenient to three spacious bedrooms and two full baths. The 1300+sqft walkout basement offers full height ceilings and roughed in plumbing for bathroom/kitchen. Designed as a second living space; currently serves as a man cave/workshop. Multiple outbuildings for ATVs and tractors. Property includes chicken coop, multiple animal pens, 2.5AC of new fencing, wooded paths, treehouse, and raised vegetable beds.

