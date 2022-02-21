4 Bedroom Home in Mt Ulla - $500,000

Brand new home with a fantastic big, flat yard in a country club neighborhood with golf course views! Right next to the country club's tennis courts & a very short walk to club swimming pool & 1st tee. Nice wrap-around front porch and rear deck. Enjoy significantly more privacy here in terms of distance between homes & views than most cookie-cutter neighborhoods. Brick front with cement fiber siding. Hardwood on first floor. Ceramic in upstairs baths & laundry room. Granite countertops, ceramic kitchen backsplash, upgrade cabinets, crown molding, chair rail & picture molding in DR, gas fireplace, Whirlpool gas range, & DW & microwave. Carpet has been ordered. And arrangements to connect water & sewer and pour concrete driveway have been scheduled