4 Bedroom Home in Mt Ulla - $535,000

Beautiful custom all brick home in desirable Berkshire and West Rowan school district. Located on large private .92 acre lot. Rocking chair front porch; large office with built ins; coffered ceilings in formal dining area; gorgeous kitchen w/custom cabinets, island and copper sink, built in desk, butlers pantry; laundry room on main; guest bedroom w/full bath on main; hardwoods throughout; wine cellar; gas log fireplace in 2 story great room; beautiful staircase with catwalk overlooking great room & foyer; bonus room; master suite w/trey ceilings, tile shower & garden tub, dual sinks; 2 secondary bedrooms with jack n jill bath; screened porch in back leading to patio. Convenient location to Mooresville & Salisbury.

