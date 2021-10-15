4 Bedroom Home in Mt Ulla - $580,000

Immaculate home that is in turn-key move in condition. It sits on a gorgeous 1.12 acre lot with a detached outbuilding measuring 26' x 30' with 12' ceilings. The building is protected with Bora Care termite protection. This home features an open floor-plan with the kitchen overlooking the living room. Gourmet kitchen has gorgeous granite counters, an island, ample counter and cabinet space, and all stainless steel appliances. Flowing right into the living room, it has a stunning floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace. The spacious master bedroom includes a bathroom with beautiful countertops and double sinks as well as a large spa-like soaking tub. The outdoor area is to die for- featuring a pergola, an outdoor fireplace, as well as some counter space. Enjoy your morning cup of coffee overlooking a large, open back yard. There's room for an inground pool! You do not want to miss this! Buyers got cold feet and backed out. No fault of the property! Come by and see!