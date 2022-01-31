4 Bedroom Home in Mt Ulla - $735,000

AWESOME NEW CONSTRUCTION!!! Over 3,800 sq.ft. 4BD.3.5BA with soaring 19ft great room. Open concept home with expansive loft overlooking great room & living room. Gourmet style open kitchen for super family feasts & entertaining. Contemporary stylish cabinetry, quartz countertops & stainless appliances. Wonderful main floor primary bedroom with awesome master bath includes dual vanities, quartz countertops, stand alone tub, large tiled stand up glass shower. His & Hers closets. 2 generous bdrms. w/jack & jill bath. Great mud room laundry w/sink, bench & storage. Cool flexible media/game room loft. Another bedroom & office/bonus room easily can work as a 5Bdrm. Full bath as well upstairs. Nice covered patio opens to wooded corner lot. Long driveway leads to 3 Car side load garage. Desirable Berkshire neighborhood of executive style homes. Convenient location minutes from Mooresville, Salisbury, I-77 and Lake Norman! Don't miss out