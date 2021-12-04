 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Pikeville - $315,900

4 Bedroom Home in Pikeville - $315,900

4 Bedroom Home in Pikeville - $315,900

Call the Beth Hines Team 919-868-6316*Beautiful NEW Home in Great Location*The Colton Plan Offers 4BR/2.5BA, Approx 2537 Sq.Ft. on .48 Acre Cul-De-Sac Lot*Formal Dining Room w/Coffered Ceiling*Inviting Family Room w/Gas Log FP*Granite Island Kitchen w/Tile Backsplash, SS Appliances & Walk in Pantry*Lush Master Suite w/WIC, Dual Vanity, Soaking Tub & Sep Shower*Good Size Secondary BR's*Covered Porch*Conv to Hwy 70, Goldsboro & SJAFB*If Using Builder Preferred 1% Towards CC up to $2500

