4 Bedroom Home in Pikeville - $335,900

Call the Beth Hines Team 919-868-6316*Beautiful NEW Home on Almost an Acre Cul-De-Sac Lot*The Hayden B Plan Offers 4BR/2.5BA w/Bonus Room & Loft, Approx 3,013 SF*Formal Dining Rm*Inviting Family Rm w/Gas Log Fireplace*Granite Island Kitchen w/Tile Backsplash, Breakfast Bar, SS Appliances & Pantry*1st Floor MASTER Suite w/WIC, Dual Vanity, Soaking Tub & Sep Shower*Bonus Rm*Covered Porch*Conv to Hwy 70, Goldsboro & SJAFB*1% of Loan Value towards Closing Cost w/Builder Preferred up to $2500*Est Finish Jan

