BRAND NEW 4 BEDROOM, 3 FULL BATH HOME!!! Great Room open to the Kitchen and Breakfast Area. Kitchen features Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances & Pantry. Bedroom 1 is downstairs while the Loft, Laundry Room w/Washer & Dryer, and all other Bedrooms are upstairs. The owner's bedroom has a Bath w/Dual Vanity, Granite Countertops, Shower Only and a Walk In Closet. Vinyl floors in Great Room, Kitchen/Breakfast Area, All Baths and Laundry Room. *This is a NO SECTION 8 property **NOTE: THE ONLY NAVIGATION THAT WILL GET YOU TO THE PROPERTY IS WAZE. Otherwise it's the 3rd street on the right in the Ashton Manor community off Sunset Dr, near Main St.