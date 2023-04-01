BRAND NEW 4 BEDROOM, 3 FULL BATH HOME!!! Great Room open to the Kitchen and Breakfast Area. Kitchen features Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances & Pantry. Bedroom 1 is downstairs while the Loft, Laundry Room w/Washer & Dryer, and all other Bedrooms are upstairs. The owner's bedroom has a Bath w/Dual Vanity, Granite Countertops, Shower Only and a Walk In Closet. Vinyl floors in Great Room, Kitchen/Breakfast Area, All Baths and Laundry Room. *This is a NO SECTION 8 property **NOTE: THE ONLY NAVIGATION THAT WILL GET YOU TO THE PROPERTY IS WAZE. Otherwise it's the 3rd street on the right in the Ashton Manor community off Sunset Dr, near Main St.
4 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $1,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
International travel is back in a big way in 2023 and while the heightened demand and impending peak summer travel season mean higher prices, …
Baylor’s decision to let Kim Mulkey walk across the states lines over to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, is the rare instance where it’s perfectly rea…
Dairy Queen has released its summer menu with two new flavors, three returning flavors and a special deal to celebrate.
Seven large great white sharks have converged off North Carolina, according to satellite trackers monitored by the nonprofit OCEARCH.
Alignments such as this one appear every few years or so, and much of it will be visible to the naked eye.