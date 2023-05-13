***Move-In Ready Now*** Amazing two story home with open concept living room flowing into dining area. Large kitchen with ample cabinets that sports overhang perfect for pulling up a stool for breakfast! Upstairs sports a spacious loft and four bedrooms. Master suite includes an oversized bedroom with full master bathroom, including shower, separate soaking tub, water closet, dual vanities, linen closet, and huge master closet. The three secondary bedrooms all include ample closet space plus oversized hall bathroom. Upstairs laundry finishes out the upstairs. Step outside into a beautiful backyard perfect for any gathering. Don't wait to apply on this home or it will be gone!
4 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $1,950
