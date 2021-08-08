 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $229,900

Buy this 1930 brick bungalow and enjoy a great view from your large and welcoming front porch in Fulton Heights. Front yard is full of flowers and lovely garden paths. Home has been well taken care of with repairs as needed over the years. Owners have been great for the preservation of this almost 100 year old property. Floors were professionally leveled with 13 new piers & basement encapsulated last year. Newer HVAC. Newly painted walls and more. Hardwood floors and high ceilings. Addition in the rear boasts a large bedroom with bathroom en suite and exits onto the rear deck. Fire pit area in back. Enjoy the fenced side yard & large gently sloping backyard with wood privacy fencing-either would be great for a hot tub! Wiley Avenue does not get through-traffic so it's a little quieter. Neighborhood has community park & pool nearby. Professional measuring and photography coming after new kitchen counter is installed. More information forthcoming!

