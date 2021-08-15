 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $239,000

4 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $239,000

4 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $239,000

Large Remodeled Ranch Brick Home on a Double Lot with 4 BR/2 BA. Home offers New Paint, New Plumbing & Electrical Fixtures, Granite Countertops, New SS Appliances, New Roof, New Gutters, New Blinds, Etc. Also has Huge Sunporch, Half Basement, Hardwood & Tile Flooring, Two Living Areas, Two Dining Areas, Driveway in Rear of Home along with Street parking if needed. Move-In-Ready!!!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics