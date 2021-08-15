Large Remodeled Ranch Brick Home on a Double Lot with 4 BR/2 BA. Home offers New Paint, New Plumbing & Electrical Fixtures, Granite Countertops, New SS Appliances, New Roof, New Gutters, New Blinds, Etc. Also has Huge Sunporch, Half Basement, Hardwood & Tile Flooring, Two Living Areas, Two Dining Areas, Driveway in Rear of Home along with Street parking if needed. Move-In-Ready!!!
4 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $239,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
One man is dead after a shooting at Magla Park on Wednesday night, according to the town of Mooresville.
- Updated
Mooresville Graded School District Superintendent Stephen Mauney addressed mounting COVID-19 concerns during a highly-charged Board of Educati…
One man is dead after a shooting Wednesday night at Magla Park, according to the town of Mooresville.
- Updated
The Mooresville Police Department identified the man killed in Magla Park on Wednesday as Jacob Dean Koury, 23, of Cornelius.
A Mooresville man is facing a dozen counts of identity theft.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Aug. 5-11. Li…
Space Galore! Expect to be impressed with this very nice and roomy 4 bedroom home on over an acre on low traffic street next to cul du sac loc…
- Updated
A passenger in a vehicle involved in a crash Thursday near Mooresville is believed to have died as a result of a medical condition, the North …
- Updated
A stop for a traffic violation led to the arrest of a Mooresville man on drug charges.
- Updated
Kimberly Morse was rewarded by the American Red Cross for saving the life of a Lake Norman High School student three years ago.