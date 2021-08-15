4 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $239,000

Large Remodeled Ranch Brick Home on a Double Lot with 4 BR/2 BA. Home offers New Paint, New Plumbing & Electrical Fixtures, Granite Countertops, New SS Appliances, New Roof, New Gutters, New Blinds, Etc. Also has Huge Sunporch, Half Basement, Hardwood & Tile Flooring, Two Living Areas, Two Dining Areas, Driveway in Rear of Home along with Street parking if needed. Move-In-Ready!!!