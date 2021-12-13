4 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $265,000

This wonderful home offers so much charm and is located in heart of the historic Fulton Heights neighborhood! Great floorplan with primary suite on main floor along with living room, half bath and a study/flex room. Remaining three bedrooms are upstairs and larger than average. Spacious kitchen is perfect for entertaining with breakfast bar and large dining area. The rocking chair front porch is perfect to relax and wave to your neighbors or spend you can spend your evening grilling on the patio. There is a community pool and small park just a few minutes away. Don't let this one get away!