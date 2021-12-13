 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $265,000

This wonderful home offers so much charm and is located in heart of the historic Fulton Heights neighborhood! Great floorplan with primary suite on main floor along with living room, half bath and a study/flex room. Remaining three bedrooms are upstairs and larger than average. Spacious kitchen is perfect for entertaining with breakfast bar and large dining area. The rocking chair front porch is perfect to relax and wave to your neighbors or spend you can spend your evening grilling on the patio. There is a community pool and small park just a few minutes away. Don't let this one get away!

And in the end: A fan's notes on Peter Jackson's Beatles doc
And in the end: A fan's notes on Peter Jackson's Beatles doc

NEW YORK (AP) — Peter Jackson's Beatles documentary “Get Back” runs for nearly eight hours and the only real criticism you can make is that it doesn't last longer. For dabblers and other newcomers, it's a prime introduction. For the Beatles fanatic, and we are a vast and obsessive community, every moment offers some kind of revelation or random pleasure, along with glimpses of what was to come and what might have been.

