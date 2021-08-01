4 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $315,000

Stunning "Four Square" style home in Historic West Square of Salisbury. Few homes in "The District" offers a Garage and extra greenspace like this property. Very well maintained and is considered a "move in" home. Beautiful original heart of pine and oak hardwood floors, lots of natural light from the many large windows. Kitchen has been updated with quartz and custom cabinetry and new appliances. Permanent stairs to floored attic. Exterior painted 2017. Enjoy the front porch sitting in Historic Salisbury. Light fixture in Breakfast room does not convey. Subject to Restrictions of Historic West Square Zoning Overlay.