4 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $319,900

Master bedroom on main level with three more bedrooms & full bath upstairs. Total remodel/makeover. Pretty much new everything including roof, new windows, new water heater, new flooring, new bathrooms and new kitchen. Some new wiring and plumbing. Beautiful 1.13 acre lot. Wrap around porch. Two driveways, one on each side of the house allowing for tons of parking. Upgraded everything from top of the line appliances to plumbing fixtures, lighting fixtures and door hardware. The bathrooms and kitchen have been remodeled first class with top of the line materials. Awesome wrap around porch and tons of decking. Multiple gas fireplaces including in the living room and master bedroom.

