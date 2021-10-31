Beautiful, recently renovated home in the desirable Fulton Heights neighborhood. Rocking chair front porch welcomes you into this charming Colonial with abundant natural light, high ceilings, neutral paint and original refinished hardwood floors. The remodeled kitchen features soft close cabinets and doors, quartz countertops, new stainless appliances including a gas range, an island with seating and an adjacent breakfast area. Character abounds throughout with stylish new lighting and plumbing fixtures, extensive molding, bead board, multiple decorative fireplaces and mantels, archways and ceramic tile. Primary bedrooms with ensuites that have custom glass shower doors on the main and upper levels. Main level ensuite has heated floors. Located on a level, corner lot with a fenced backyard, deck, and workshop. New gas lines to the home and gas meter and new AC and new ductwork and zoning on the upper level. Convenient to the Bell Tower Green. Eaman Park Pool Club. (Requires Membership)
4 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $329,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Claremont man was killed in a wreck Saturday on N.C. 150 at Pinnacle Lane near Mooresville.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Oct. 21-27. L…
- Updated
Seven candidates will vie on the Nov. 2 ballot for two seats on the Mooresville Graded School District Board of Education. Incumbent Greg Whit…
A Mooresville man wanted on warrants from Cabarrus County was arrested Monday after a stop by an Iredell County sheriff’s deputy, Sheriff Darr…
- Updated
The Mooresville Board of Commissioners denied a rezoning request Monday thwarting a developer’s plans to build lakefront condominiums instead …
- Updated
Chloe Elise Welborn was crowned Mooresville Senior High School’s 2021 homecoming queen at the homecoming game. Welborn received the honor on O…
- Updated
A federal jury in Charlotte awarded a former top executive with Novant Health Inc. $10 million on Tuesday after he claimed in a lawsuit that he was fired from his job because he is a white male, court records show.
The Lowe’s YMCA’s Lightning swim team has been selected as the NC Swimming Club of the Year for 2021 Small Team Division. This marks the secon…
Law officers say a Hickory couple was kidnapped and assaulted in Hudson on Tuesday. Eight people have been charged in the attack.