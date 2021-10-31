4 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $329,900

Beautiful, recently renovated home in the desirable Fulton Heights neighborhood. Rocking chair front porch welcomes you into this charming Colonial with abundant natural light, high ceilings, neutral paint and original refinished hardwood floors. The remodeled kitchen features soft close cabinets and doors, quartz countertops, new stainless appliances including a gas range, an island with seating and an adjacent breakfast area. Character abounds throughout with stylish new lighting and plumbing fixtures, extensive molding, bead board, multiple decorative fireplaces and mantels, archways and ceramic tile. Primary bedrooms with ensuites that have custom glass shower doors on the main and upper levels. Main level ensuite has heated floors. Located on a level, corner lot with a fenced backyard, deck, and workshop. New gas lines to the home and gas meter and new AC and new ductwork and zoning on the upper level. Convenient to the Bell Tower Green. Eaman Park Pool Club. (Requires Membership)