4 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $342,500

Gorgeous 2-story stone home on corner lot in sought-after Fulton Heights neighborhood! Large, open, updated kitchen with SS appliances and solid surface counters. Across the rear entry hall is a spacious dining room perfect for entertaining. Leading through the french doors is a cozy livingroom with fireplace. A flex/bonus space with fireplace leads to the side covered porch. Could be used as office, library, bedroom (no closet), and activity space. Updated bath. Upstairs are 4 bedrooms and another flex space for office, bedroom (no closet), etc. Large walk-in closet in primary bedroom. Cedar closet connects 2 other bedrooms. Permanent stairs lead to attic. Could be finished space. Large basement contains laundry and plenty of storage and is climate controlled. Freezer and refrigerator in basement to convey. Rear covered porch and fenced yard w/basketball court. Up/down HVAC system replaced 2021. French drain installed 2021.