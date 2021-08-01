PRICE REDUCED!!! MOTIVATED SELLER!! Walk into this beautiful, fully renovated home! The high ceilings, oversized rooms, built-ins and multiple fireplaces highlight the beauty of this historical home. So many updates including granite countertops, new appliances, Trane HVAC unit, new windows, new flooring and paint throughout, new water heater, new lighting fixtures, 42" cabinets in kitchen, recessed lighting, beautifully tiled shower, new vanities and so much more!! Dual staircases! Space isn't an issue with 3 closets in the HUGE master bedroom! 2- car garage and extra parking in rear! Heated unfinished basement provides so many options and additional storage. Close to downtown, restaurants and shopping! Schedule a showing today!
4 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $360,000
