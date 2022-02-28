 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $599,600

4 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $599,600

4 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $599,600

WOW! Quality throughout!! LARGE concrete front porch! You will be impressed when you walk through the door!!Home offers 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, (2) 1/2 baths, Office, kitchen with HUGE island, cabinets with soft close drawers and doors, Stainless appliances, Family room that is OPEN! Gas logs, Dining Area with Custom trim on the ceiling, Primary Suite offers a trey ceiling, Walk-in closet, HUGE CUSTOM SHOWER, Premium finishes just as you would expect! Drop zone.. large Laundry room.. Split bedrooms,, This home offers a FULL masonry foundation as well LP radiant Barrier sheathing on the roof, Advantechs floor sheathing.. If quality matters to you!! Then let's talk!!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Feb. 17-23
Latest Headlines

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Feb. 17-23

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Feb. 17-23. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics