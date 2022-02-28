4 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $599,600

WOW! Quality throughout!! LARGE concrete front porch! You will be impressed when you walk through the door!!Home offers 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, (2) 1/2 baths, Office, kitchen with HUGE island, cabinets with soft close drawers and doors, Stainless appliances, Family room that is OPEN! Gas logs, Dining Area with Custom trim on the ceiling, Primary Suite offers a trey ceiling, Walk-in closet, HUGE CUSTOM SHOWER, Premium finishes just as you would expect! Drop zone.. large Laundry room.. Split bedrooms,, This home offers a FULL masonry foundation as well LP radiant Barrier sheathing on the roof, Advantechs floor sheathing.. If quality matters to you!! Then let's talk!!