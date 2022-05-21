You can have it all in this Sprawling home! Privacy and close to area amenities, shopping, restaurants and schools. Spacious 4 bedroom home with Owners suite on the first floor. Suite includes walk-in shower with multi heads, gorgeous tile work and a walk-in closet with Cedar shelving. Kitchen includes gas Thermador, 6 burner range with double convection ovens, huge Granite island that seats up to 7. Spacious Screened Rear porch with adjoining Covered patio, perfect for entertaining. 3 Car attached garage, fenced rear yard Tankless water heater and tons of storage. Oh, have I mentioned the bedroom, walk-in closet, Full bath and walk-in attic on the second floor? Custom mature landscaping tops this fantastic home off! Rear Patio has a retractable screen for movie nights!!
4 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $600,000
