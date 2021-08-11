This beautiful brick home has been well kept over the years. 3 car garage with lots of driveway parking as well. Added on sunroom screened in with A/C, LOTS of attic space. Bonus/ media room with wet bar. Everything conveys. Roof was replaced in March this year. 2 HVAC units, Main level replaced 2005 and the upper level June this year. Water heater on main was replaced 2015 and the upper last in 2008.
4 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $625,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A passenger in a vehicle involved in a crash Thursday near Mooresville is believed to have died as a result of a medical condition, the North …
Authorities are on the scene of a fatal crash on Oakridge Farm Highway at Landis Highway Mooresville.
The Mooresville Board of Commissioners on Monday unanimously approved a voluntary annexation and utility extension request for Queens Landing,…
- Updated
A group of parents met outside the offices of the Mooresville Graded School District on Friday morning to protest the decision made Thursday t…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from July 29-Aug. 4. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
- Updated
The final buzzer has sounded. The last pitch has popped the mitt. Game over.
Awesome investment opportunity! This hidden gem has unlimited potential! Walking distance to the Civic Center, Swimming Pool, minutes to Downt…
- Updated
Mooresville Graded School District Superintendent Stephen Mauney emphasized Wednesday the new 2021-22 required state social studies standards …
- Updated
Due to increases in the number of new COVID cases, the Mooresville Graded School District will require face coverings for students, staff and …
One person was killed after a motorcycle struck a tree on Morrison Plantation Parkway in Mooresville Saturday afternoon. The Mooresville Polic…