 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $650,000

4 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $650,000

4 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $650,000

This beautiful brick home has been well kept over the years. 3 car garage with lots of driveway parking as well. Added on sunroom screened in with A/C, LOTS of attic space. Bonus/ media room with wet bar. Everything conveys. Roof was replaced in March this year. 2 HVAC units, Main level replaced 2005 and the upper level June this year. Water heater on main was replaced 2015 and the upper last in 2008.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $49,900

3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $49,900

*Offer has been accepted* Situated on nearly 1 acre in Rowan County! 3 bedroom, 2 baths, and plenty of living space with over 1500 square feet…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics