Swinging open the double front doors! Located in The Crescent is this breathtaking home! This home sits on a 1.10 acres overlooking a beautiful golf course! Unlike any other home in The Crescent, walk into an impressive, awe inspiring foyer & see the great room that was made to entertain! High Ceilings, Wet Bar, Great Dining Space that opens to a covered porch that has a fireplace! This home has a huge gourmet kitchen with island! Enjoy 2 masters (upstairs and downstairs), with huge master bathrooms. Main level master has a sitting area! Bonus room upstairs is perfect for games, movies, billiards! Home is upgraded with New Roof (2020), Water Fountain in front of the house, New Paint in selected areas, custom built closets, motorized blinds, and many more cosmetics upgrades throughout the home! 3D Virtual Tour - https://my.matterport.com/show-mds?mls=1&m=ceMfvi8dsbe
4 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $829,000
