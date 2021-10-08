4 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $850,000

Beautiful proposed new farmhouse style home on approximately 11 private acres in Rowan County with a projected completion date of March 2022. Located just off of Hwy 150 and conveniently located between Mooresville and Salisbury, this home will be situated in a quiet country setting. The home will boast a large rocking chair front porch as you enter the home, with lots of natural light throughout. With a gorgeous gourmet kitchen with farmhouse-style touches, large open family and dining areas plus a covered back patio for a nice relaxing evening or to entertain your guests. Enjoy the convenience of the owners suite on the main, 3.5 total baths and 3 large bedrooms with a spacious bonus room upstairs, this home will not disappoint! Photos are of a recently completed home with the same Farmsted floor plan and shows similar features and finishes.