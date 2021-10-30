4 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $1,295,000

Custom waterfront home on 1.39 acres w/covered dock in a quiet, private cove, minutes from the new Villages of Sherrills Ford! Panoramic views of LKN & over 300ft. of shoreline, this home maximizes both a wonderful wooded lot & lake living! Open floor plan w/tons of natural light, designer finishes & beautiful hardwood floors! An entertainer's dream w/large open living room, 14ft. tray ceiling complete w/wood-burning fireplace. Gourmet kitchen w/island, custom cabinets, Bosch SS appliances, gas range & walk-thru pantry w/ private office/work station. Main level Guest suite & Owner's suite w/luxurious en-suite bath, dual vanities, oversized shower & separate soaking tub w/2 spacious walk-in closets. Second level guestrooms, full bath & over 500 sq. ft unfinished storage perfect for future family/bonus room! Lake views from the large covered front porch, the open rear deck, or the screened-in rear porch that's already pre-wired for outdoor entertaining! Newly Installed Generac generator.