Custom home, master on main, Screened in porch, Lake cove views, lake front acreage, bonus room above garage, gated driveway, lake pier, boat dock, Billiard room, Basement kitchenette, Hot tub, covered patio, large front porch, mature landscaping, investor opportunity to use as VRBO. Solid core interior doors and high quality Pella windows throughout. Quick access to highway 150, highway 16 and even commute to Hickory and/or Charlotte. Maranda Christensen NC Realtor® | Tailored Real Estate - EXP Realty Denver NC 28037 (704) 951-4017 *Text Friendly maranda.christensen@exprealty.com
4 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $1,299,999
