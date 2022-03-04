 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $1,300,000

This home has so much potential and is very spacious. Here is your chance to have your dream home on Lake Norman. Enjoy the view of the lake from the dining room, kitchen, den and back deck and watch the boats go by. Large back yard for entertaining your guests. Home has a boat ramp for your boat on deep water. Remodeling was started and is close to completion. You can add your special touches to this home to finish up the remodeling. Kitchen and bathrooms have granite counter tops. Nice island with granite countertop in kitchen to give you that extra workspace. Wood burning fireplace upstairs and gas log fireplace downstairs. 3 sets of sliding doors downstairs that lead to the brick patio. Seller will make allowance of $100,000 to complete repairs.

