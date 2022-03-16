 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $1,650,000

Completed in 2019, this Beautiful Waterfront Home is Filled with Today's Stylish Finishes & is Ready for You to Call It Your Own. Situated on one of Lake Norman's Deep Water Coves / Two Tier Dock with Covered Boat Slip / Flowing Open Floor Plan / Incredible Kitchen featuring Ceiling Height Custom Cabinets, a Large Island, Quartz Countertops, Stylish Tile Backsplash, Pot Filler, Bertazoni Cooktop with 6 Burners & Griddle, Breakfast Area, Cozy Keeping Room / Vaulted Ceiling in Great Room with Beautiful Gas Fireplace / Serene Main-Level Primary Suite featuring a Peaceful Lake View, Oversized Custom Closet & a Gorgeous Bath with Dual Sink Vanity, Quartz Countertops, Full Tile Shower, Free Standing Soaking Tub & Temperature Controlled Water / Generously Sized Guest Suites / Walk-out Basement with Gas Fireplace / Dream Bunk Room featuring a Fun Striped En Suite / Sprawling Deck & Covered Patio / 2 Car Attached & 3 Car Detached Garage / Short Boat Ride Away from Many Waterfront Restaurants

