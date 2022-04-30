4 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $1,650,000

Welcome to your permanent vacation home on Lake Norman NC USA, this nearly new home makes lake life the very focus of it's design, huge windows overlook wide open water views that literally surround this property on three sides, the deep water at the pier ensures you will always have much more than enough depth for swimming, boating and any sort of water activities, the gleaming wood floors, fireplaces, one in the corner of the living room and the other on the huge wrap around deck invite you to enjoy the comforts of a home built with love and pride. You won't find a home this new, this size, with this kind of Lake Norman Views for less and you won't have any doubt that this house should become your home too, no restrictions, no HOA, come see it before someone else calls this one theirs! The Listing Agent is Related to the Seller.