Welcome to your permanent vacation home on Lake Norman NC USA, this nearly new home makes lake life the very focus of it's design, huge windows overlook wide open water views that literally surround this property on three sides, the deep water at the pier ensures you will always have much more than enough depth for swimming, boating and any sort of water activities, the gleaming wood floors, fireplaces, one in the corner of the living room and the other on the huge wrap around deck invite you to enjoy the comforts of a home built with love and pride. You won't find a home this new, this size, with this kind of Lake Norman Views for less and you won't have any doubt that this house should become your home too, no restrictions, no HOA, come see it before someone else calls this one theirs! The Listing Agent is Related to the Seller.
4 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $1,650,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
North Carolina is home to some of the “most outstanding” places to eat in the world, a new report finds. Seven restaurants in the state rank among the best dining spots on a list from Forbes Travel Guide.
The Mooresville Downtown Commission (MDC) announces that Paul and Kristin Thompson, owners of Broad Street Place, have been named Downtown Moo…
A Mooresville woman has been charged with leading Mooresville Police officers on a chase that ended with a collision involving her vehicle and…
Men and women lined up in the parking lot of the Pinnacle Access Area in Mooresville, each carrying a bag of the accomplishments of their day.…
I write today with appreciation for the team members at Davis and Lake Norman Regional Medical Centers who help make Iredell County a healthie…
Our Town Stage announces the upcoming concert series, “Rock the Park — Liberty Park Concert Series,” a diverse collection of five free shows f…
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from April 10-16. For more information regarding specific plots …
Legacy will live on: In more than a century of life, Tom Poston was a veteran, educator, family man and Christian
William Thomas Poston, better known as Tom, died Wednesday at the age of 100, leaving behind a legacy as a veteran, educator, family man and C…
There’s a new club in town.
With the price of regular unleaded gas still in the $4-a-gallon range, the comparative price of premium is kind of a bargain at many stations. Really.