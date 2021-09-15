 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $1,750,000

No need to travel far to enjoy luxury mountain living surrounded by 26 picturesque acres. Privacy and serenity are paramount at this one-of-a-kind, custom post and beam mountain estate situated on the highest buildable point in the highly desirable Lake Norman area just north of Charlotte, NC. 5400 Little Parkway is one of 15 estate size properties in an exclusive gated community located just 40 minutes from downtown Charlotte, 35 minutes from Charlotte Douglas International Airport and just less than 10 minutes from the NW shores of Lake Norman. The quality craftmanship throughout this log home is exceptional and unique. The impressive soring ceilings and open lofts emphasize the grandness of this log home, yet it is very warm and welcoming. Thoughtfully and meticulously designed to be low-maintenance so you can just sit back, relax, and enjoy the beauty of mountain living.

