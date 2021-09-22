4 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $2,000,000

This masterfully built & meticulously maintained designer home features exquisite custom features & surround sound throughout. You will love the BIG sunset views over the water, private pier & covered dock w/ 6600lb boat lift. Relax in the waterfront screen porch w/ 2 story stone gas fireplace, TV, sun shades & cathedral ceiling. Chefs will love the gourmet kitchen boasting Kitchen Aid appliances, Wolf gas cooktop & pot filler, huge island, Sub-Zero wine cooler, gorgeous granite, tile backsplash & custom cabinets w/ lots of extra storage. The main floor primary bedroom features motorized shades, 2 huge closets w/ custom built ins & luxurious bathroom w/ towel warmer. Take the elevator to the upper or lower level where entertaining is a snap in the large Living Room w/ see-thru gas fireplace, wet bar, climate controlled Wine Cellar & Billiard Area & Exercise Areas. Upstairs features a huge bonus room, study & lots of storage space. Spotless 3car garage with new epoxy floor. HURRY!