New Home!! avail Feb 1 Be the first to live in it! Sherrills Stream, Sherrills Ford. Start Living the Lake Norman dream. Convenient to the water, Restaurants, Shopping ( Publix- Shoppes of Sherrills Ford, boat ramps and marinas, the new Mountain Creek Park -(606 Acres, walking, bike trails, dog park open now !large rear patio to enjoy the outside and entertain. Abundance of space in this 4 bedroom 2 full bath home with so many upgrades! You’ve found your dream home! The home has an open concept and plenty of living space. You’ll love the beautiful kitchen, complete with stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops, kitchen island, smart home. Primary in back split plan with walk-in closet and dual sinks, laundry with washer /dryer Ideal for entertaining and events Sherrrills Ford is easy access to Hwy 150, Hwy 16 to 485 and airport, I 77 Mooresville, Lincolnton, Hickory, Charlotte or Statesville available Feb 1, 2023
4 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $2,100
