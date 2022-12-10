 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $379,900

Looking for new construction in the growing area of Sherrills Ford? Look no further! This property will have vinyl siding, as well as luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the main level, granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms, and carpet in the bedrooms. All kitchen appliances are included. All four bedrooms will be upstairs. The schools in this area are fantastic and you are right around the corner from Lake Norman. This home will likely be complete by mid-December. Property is eligible for USDA financing! No money down! Please ask for details and schedule your showing today!

