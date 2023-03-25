One of the Newer Neighborhoods, "Bridgewater @ Sherrills Ford" is Located Close to Lake Norman. Great Home, Great Neighborhood w Amenities, Great Location! Offering 4 Spacious BRs all Located Upstairs and 2.5 BA. Home is Located across from Pool, Tennis Courts, Club House and Playground. The Open Kitchen features Granite Tops, Stainless Appliances, Gas Range and Wood Flooring. Glass Slider provides Great Access to the Fenced Backyard for Grilling and Entertaining. The Open Plan continues to the Breakfast Area and Family Room w Gas Fireplace Hardwood Flooring and Neutral Paint throughout. 2 Car Attached Garage. Very Close to Shopping, Dining and Convenient for Running those Errands.