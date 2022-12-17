4 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $459,900

Beautiful 2 story home in desirable Bridgewater subdivision. The home is minutes from shopping, gas and 150. The Bridgewater community offers pool, basketball court, tennis court, playground, and community gazebo. The home is equally as impressive with 4 generous size bedrooms, walk in closets, extra-large dining room and tons of closet space throughout home. Check out all the upgrades the home has to offer. Kitchen has a great island for seating, stainless steel appliances, granite and open concept to living room with a cozy fireplace. You don’t want to miss the outside with fully fenced in back yard, and beautiful covered patio for lounging and tv. Plenty of yard to play. You will not want to miss this one.