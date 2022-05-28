Welcome Home! This large home in desirable Sherrills Ford is fresh on the market and won't last long. This neighborhood is conveniently located right behind Publix and the home is within walking distance to a community pool and playground area. Inside the front door, a spacious foyer guides through the main areas of the home, including a large dining room, beautiful kitchen, breakfast nook, and living room. Also on this level is the first bedroom and a full bath. Upstairs, a large loft occupies the front portion of the home, with another full bath in the hallway. Two spacious secondary bedrooms and a shared bathroom with dual sinks occupy the rear of the home. Meanwhile, the generous primary suite with nook occupies the front side. A large, private en-suite bathroom and walk-in closet can also be found here. Do not miss this opportunity, stop by today!
4 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $479,900
