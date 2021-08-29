4 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $480,000

Situated on Lake Norman is this four bedroom, 2 bathroom lakefront home loaded with potential. Make your way around back and fall in love with the peaceful view of the water. The back deck is going to be your new favorite spot to relax after a long day. During the warmer months you are sure to enjoy all that lake living has to offer. The main floor features 3 bedrooms and a spacious living room. Downstairs you will find an additional bed and bath along with the kitchen, dining area and another living space. Off the dining area is a patio which would be great for enjoying meals and entertaining. With some TLC this home could be a real gem. This home is conveniently located about twenty minutes from Mooresville shopping/restaurants and around ten minutes to Hwy 16. This is a wonderful opportunity to fulfill your lake living dreams at a reasonable price!