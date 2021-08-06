Check out this Northview Harbour ranch home on corner lot, and with a boat slip(#40 Dock D)! Huge gourmet kitchen with center island, gas cooktop, double wall ovens, and breakfast bar. Owners Suite with tray ceiling, and door to deck. Great room features coffered ceiling and brand new fireplace. Large bonus room plus full bath upstairs. Outdoor living boasts NEW maintenance free deck with electric awning, flagstone patio, and fenced in yard! New heat pumps in 2020.
4 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $649,000
