 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $649,000

4 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $649,000

4 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $649,000

Check out this Northview Harbour ranch home on corner lot, and with a boat slip(#40 Dock D)! Huge gourmet kitchen with center island, gas cooktop, double wall ovens, and breakfast bar. Owners Suite with tray ceiling, and door to deck. Great room features coffered ceiling and brand new fireplace. Large bonus room plus full bath upstairs. Outdoor living boasts NEW maintenance free deck with electric awning, flagstone patio, and fenced in yard! New heat pumps in 2020.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $49,900

3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $49,900

  • Updated

*Offer has been accepted* Situated on nearly 1 acre in Rowan County! 3 bedroom, 2 baths, and plenty of living space with over 1500 square feet…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics