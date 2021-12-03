Meticulously & Beautifully Built, 4 Bedroom, 2.5 bath Home w/deeded boat slip (just across the street), located on large, (.77 acre) lot in highly desirable, Lake Access community! Relaxing, Spacious, Covered Front Porch! OPEN PLAN w/tons of architectural details & luxury, high end finishes! 2 story Great Room features floor to ceiling, stone, gas fireplace, custom built in cabinets/shelving, crown molding, ceiling fan/light, plenty of natural light & hardwood flooring! Custom, Gourmet Kitchen offers granite counters, stainless steel appliances, huge center island w/seating & storage, gas cook top, custom cabinetry and tile back splash, custom desk/niche, custom lighting including recessed, spacious breakfast area, pantry & hardwood floors! Spacious Primary Bedroom on main offers deep tray ceiling, crown molding, ceiling fan/light, large windows for nice natural light, private access to patio, private bath, walk in closet & gorgeous hardwoods! Spacious Secondary Bedrooms & Large Bonus!
4 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $735,000
