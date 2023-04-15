Welcome to CYPRESS FARMS, SEMI CUSTOM HOMES WITH LAKE ACCESS . Proposed semi-custom home, located on a large lot, is your chance to enjoy the privacy that welcomes you home. Gorgeous proposed NEW CONSTRUCTION. Don't miss this beautiful semi-custom-built home. The SUNDANCE is a delightful home that boasts 4 bedrooms, a family room, a dedicated office, a kitchen with an island, recessed lights, Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring, tile in the bathrooms, a large yard, front entry 2 car garage, Hard Coat Stucco or Hardi Board exterior with STONE ACCENT. There is plenty of closet space, primary bedroom has LARGE walk-in closet and gorgeous bathroom! Ceiling fans in all bedrooms, bonus room, family room. Close in proximity to HWY-150, Highway 16, restaurants, grocery stores, gyms, marinas, medical, shopping and a daycare center. Any images, dimensions, and finishes given are illustrative of this house type, and individual properties may differ. ALL PHOTOS ARE BUILDER REPRESENTATIONS.