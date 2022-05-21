4 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $771,700

Welcome to Cypress Farms, a New Custom Home Community with Lake Access located in Sherrills Ford! Luxury Estate Size lots, located close to Restaurants, Grocery Stores, Gyms, Marinas and so much more! The Andrew Plan offers a Luxury Exterior with fiber cement siding lap with board and batten and metal front porch roof. Covered back porch and 2/car garage. Interior features boasts luxury style kitchen with Over Sized Island, Custom Cabinets with soft close drawers and doors, single wall oven with microwave combo, 5 burner gas stove, dishwasher and vented hood. Kitchen opens to Great Room w/ gas fireplace. Primary Bedroom on Main w/ Zero Entry Shower with Spa like feel and Oversized Walk in Closet. Main Floor also has office & 1/2 bath for guests. Second floor offers 3 bedrooms one full bath and oversized bonus room.